Cultural spectacle to enliven Daryaganj puja

With events like classical dance performance, anando mela and dandiya held on Friday, more than five hundred people, from all the age-groups, attended the function.

The idol of Maa Durga by the Sarbajaneen Durga Puja Samiti in Daryaganj | EXPRESS

By Zaid Nayeemi
NEW DELHI:  Daryaganj Sarbajaneen Durga Puja Samiti, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, is all decked up to welcome devotees and visitors at its pandal – with an array of cultural events lined up – during the four-day long celebration.

With events like classical dance performance, anando mela and dandiya held on Friday, more than five hundred people, from all the age-groups, attended the function. The idol of Maa Durga is installed at the entry point to the pandal which took more than three weeks to get a final touch, said Bishwajit Pal, an artist who was called in from West Bengal for this.

Talking about the theme of the function, Anurag Seth, vice president of the samiti, said that their Puja ceremony is, moreover, based on the ‘Matrabhoomi – My Nation, My Culture’ theme, which revolves around the tradition of Bharat.

“Typical Indian dishes like chat pakori, kulfi, bedmi aloo and others are a part of the snacks, which reflects our old tradition,” Seth said. Rana Sen, who is associated with the samiti for decades said, “Through this Puja, we want to deliver a message of collective effort among masses, which is important for the development of the nation.”

The idol of Maa Durga is made up of clay soil and is around 15 feet in height and 12 feet in width and the idol will be immersed at a special point in Burari. In the coming days, various competitions talent hunt competitions, will be held alongside the pandal.

