Luxury on road: Book online for commuting in Delhi by bus

NEW DELHI: An app-based premium bus service for Delhi is around the corner, CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced, adding Delhiites can expect a luxury bus experience with world-class amenities. Tentatively called the Premium Bus Aggregator Scheme 2023, Kejriwal said on Friday that its introduction will prompt increased usage of public transport, and help in reducing air pollution.

The environment-friendly buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi, GPS, and CCTV facilities. Meanwhile, by bringing the aggregator scheme for premium buses, Delhi has become the first state in the country to do so. The fares of these buses would be dynamic. Bus operators can charge the fare with one condition — the fare will not be less than the maximum fare of DTC’s AC buses.

That means these luxury buses will not be competing with the DTC feet. “A vast section of Delhiites prefers Metro. However, the Metro has become crowded, so people have switched to their vehicles. We have increased DTC buses in the city and, as per our survey, these are not very crowded,” said Kejriwal, adding most bus commuters come from lower middle class.

Aggregators of premium luxury buses will be granted licences so that one licence holder can bring in 25 such buses. All these buses would be equipped with the facilities of AC, a minimum of 9 seats, Wi-Fi, GPS, CCTV. Standing won’t be allowed. Seats can only be booked digitally; individuals can book their seats on the app on the lines of airline seat booking.

Only digital bookings will be accepted. These buses won’t stop frequently and passengers will be picked up from their desired location. “This will incentivise many Delhiites to opt for these buses which will subsequently strengthen Delhi’s transport system and reduce traffic and air pollution.

Under this scheme, CNG buses older than three years won’t be allowed, and only electric buses could be inducted after January 1, 2025,” Kejriwal said. There won’t be any license fee for the new electric buses as a token of encouragement for the electric buses. The Delhi government will not decide the routes of these buses, the CM added.

