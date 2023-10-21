Home Cities Delhi

Ramleela love proves costly for fraudster in Delhi

It was found that six cases have been registered against the present accused Sunil Tyagi,” the officer said.

Published: 21st October 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Artists perform Ramlila during Dussehra festival in New Delhi

Representational image of artists performing Ramlila during Dussehra festival in New Delhi

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 51-year-old economic offender’s desire to see a Ramleela performance made him act callously, landing him into a trap of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. Sunil Tyagi alias Mantri was wanted in at least six cases of financial fraud.

He and his associates allegedly sold plots in Village Kamalpur Majra in Burari without proper demarcation of the plots and by concealing the fact that ownership of the property is disputed or under litigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said a case was registered by EOW on the complaint of two people who alleged that they had purchased a property from Dheeraj Tyagi in Village Kamalpur Majra in Burari.

They were induced by accused Dheeraj Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi and Arun Tyagi to enter into an agreement to purchase the property by concealing the fact that the property was disputed and under litigation. “In the course of the investigation, the relevant documents and versions of witnesses were obtained. It was found that six cases have been registered against the present accused Sunil Tyagi,” the officer said.

The accused was evading arrest following which a team comprising Inspector Suresh Kumar and Head Constable Lokesh Kumar under the supervision of ACP (EOW) Manoj Kumar was formed to nab him. “Acting on information that he will come to see the Ramlila function being organized near his office at Burari, the team was deployed and he was arrested,” the officer said. Further investigation revealed that Sunil Tyagi was arrested by EOW in 2021 and was in judicial custody for about a year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramleela performance Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp