Ramleela love proves costly for fraudster in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old economic offender’s desire to see a Ramleela performance made him act callously, landing him into a trap of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. Sunil Tyagi alias Mantri was wanted in at least six cases of financial fraud.

He and his associates allegedly sold plots in Village Kamalpur Majra in Burari without proper demarcation of the plots and by concealing the fact that ownership of the property is disputed or under litigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said a case was registered by EOW on the complaint of two people who alleged that they had purchased a property from Dheeraj Tyagi in Village Kamalpur Majra in Burari.

They were induced by accused Dheeraj Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi and Arun Tyagi to enter into an agreement to purchase the property by concealing the fact that the property was disputed and under litigation. “In the course of the investigation, the relevant documents and versions of witnesses were obtained. It was found that six cases have been registered against the present accused Sunil Tyagi,” the officer said.

The accused was evading arrest following which a team comprising Inspector Suresh Kumar and Head Constable Lokesh Kumar under the supervision of ACP (EOW) Manoj Kumar was formed to nab him. “Acting on information that he will come to see the Ramlila function being organized near his office at Burari, the team was deployed and he was arrested,” the officer said. Further investigation revealed that Sunil Tyagi was arrested by EOW in 2021 and was in judicial custody for about a year.

