Rise in Delhi pollution challans, two wheelers prime offenders

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owners of two-wheeler vehicles have topped the list for receiving challans issued by the Delhi Traffic Police this year for failing to furnish Pollution Under Control certificates (PUCC). According to a data shared by the police, as many as 1.18 lakh two-wheelers were challenged till October 15, this year, which included 69,190 motorcycles and 49,219 scooters.

Apart from two-wheelers, the traffic cops have challaned 33,754 cars, 1,556 three-seaters, 1,139 chota hathis, 795 large goods vehicle, 720 vans, 350 taxis, and 333 trucks that were not able to produce a PUC certificate. A senior police officer said that the increase in the number of challans over the years suggests a growing emphasis on curbing vehicle emissions and promoting cleaner air in the capital.

“The Delhi Traffic Police and the Road Safety Cell has been onto a continuous campaign – educating drivers, women and trying to make people aware in this regard – through advertisements in newspapers, through posts on social media, Twitter, Facebook, and through other mediums like mobile exhibition vehicles, and street plays,” he said.

Air pollution is a major problem in Delhi, and it is caused by a number of factors, including emissions from vehicles. It is mandatory for vehicles plying in India, to have valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and to carry a copy of it. The main purpose behind this is to only allow those vehicles on the roads that are following emission norms as regulated by the Government of India.

A valid PUCC, besides showing that a vehicle has passed a pollution control test from a PUC centre, indicates that the vehicle is emitting gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons within the prescribed range. The vehicles plying without valid PUCC are booked under the relevant section of the Motor Vehicles Act and the prescribed punishment is a fine of Rs 10,000 including disqualification of license for 3 months during the first offence.

