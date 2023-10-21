Two robbers who dressed as traffic cops arrested in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two men, who impersonated as traffic police personnel and robbed a pan masala company employee of Rs 50 lakh while he was returning after collecting a payment, an official said on Friday.

The police had registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the IP Estate police station and began probing the matter.

The accused were identified as Mahender (21), a resident of Alwar district, Rajasthan and Sandeep a.k.a Chetan (34), a resident of Greater Noida district, Uttar Pradesh. “The robbers had covered their faces behind helmets. The motorcycles were also stolen.

The complainant was not able to give any clue. Therefore, the only option was to track the robbers through technical analysis,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. Technical analysis helped zero in on the phones used by the accused.

Raids were conducted in Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. Hideouts of the accused were traced and in a raid, accused Mahender was apprehended. His associate Sandeep was also apprehended from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

