Home Cities Delhi

Two robbers who dressed as traffic cops arrested in Delhi

The accused were identified as Mahender (21), resident of Alwar district, Rajasthan and Sandeep a.k.a Chetan (34), resident of Greater Noida district, Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 21st October 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two men, who impersonated as traffic police personnel and robbed a pan masala company employee of Rs 50 lakh while he was returning after collecting a payment, an official said on Friday.

The police had registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the IP Estate police station and began probing the matter.

The accused were identified as Mahender (21), a resident of Alwar district, Rajasthan and Sandeep a.k.a Chetan (34), a resident of Greater Noida district, Uttar Pradesh. “The robbers had covered their faces behind helmets. The motorcycles were also stolen.

The complainant was not able to give any clue. Therefore, the only option was to track the robbers through technical analysis,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. Technical analysis helped zero in on the phones used by the accused.

Raids were conducted in Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. Hideouts of the accused were traced and in a raid, accused Mahender was apprehended. His associate Sandeep was also apprehended from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Impersonation robbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp