2 held in Delhi for cheating people by posing as bureaucrats on social media platforms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two people who used to pose as senior bureaucrats and demand money from various people on the pretext of donating it to children and patients. The accused were identified as Ravi Singh alias Ashish, 22, and Shyam Kumar, 22.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said during their social media analysis, it came into notice that one Twitter account displayed a picture of an IPS officer in the name of Aishwarya Sharma, IPS posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi.

On his social media account, the accused had also written IPS 2017, AGMUT Cadre, BTech Electrical Engineering, NIT Bhopal/ Government of India was opened and the above-mentioned account is impersonating as an IPS officer and asking for money on the pretext of helping children and patients in the bank account provided by the fraudsters. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter.

During the course of investigation, the trail through which the cheated money was transferred into the fraudster’s bank account was collected from the bank concerned. The details of the fake Twitter account were also obtained with IP logs and email ID.“Location of the accused persons was zeroed down at Pratapgarh, UP. Immediately, a raid was conducted and two accused were apprehended,” the DCP said.

Accused Ravi Singh disclosed that he used to make fake social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, LinkedIn, KOO, Threads, etc of IPS, IAS & IRS officers using their pictures, names, and their bio from their original social media profiles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two people who used to pose as senior bureaucrats and demand money from various people on the pretext of donating it to children and patients. The accused were identified as Ravi Singh alias Ashish, 22, and Shyam Kumar, 22. DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said during their social media analysis, it came into notice that one Twitter account displayed a picture of an IPS officer in the name of Aishwarya Sharma, IPS posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi. On his social media account, the accused had also written IPS 2017, AGMUT Cadre, BTech Electrical Engineering, NIT Bhopal/ Government of India was opened and the above-mentioned account is impersonating as an IPS officer and asking for money on the pretext of helping children and patients in the bank account provided by the fraudsters. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the course of investigation, the trail through which the cheated money was transferred into the fraudster’s bank account was collected from the bank concerned. The details of the fake Twitter account were also obtained with IP logs and email ID.“Location of the accused persons was zeroed down at Pratapgarh, UP. Immediately, a raid was conducted and two accused were apprehended,” the DCP said. Accused Ravi Singh disclosed that he used to make fake social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, LinkedIn, KOO, Threads, etc of IPS, IAS & IRS officers using their pictures, names, and their bio from their original social media profiles. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp