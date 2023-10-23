Delhi Police ask Ministry of External Affairs to locate family of Swiss woman killed by jilted lover

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has sought the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to locate and reach out to the family of a woman who was found murdered by her alleged jilted lover in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.“We have requested the MEA to intervene and reach out to Swiss authorities for help,” a source in the police department confirmed to this newspaper.

The woman, in her 30s, possibly hailing from Switzerland, was allegedly strangulated to death in Delhi, her hand and legs tied with a metal chain and later her body was dumped on a road wrapped inside a black plastic bag. The police arrested a 30-year-old man named Gurpreet, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi, who it said was a jilted lover of the woman, in this connection. It got his custody for four days.

“Whatever the accused is claiming is all subject to verification. This is why we have approached MEA to contact the family members. If they are found, we will be able to confirm the identity of the victim through DNA sampling,” the source said. It was also found out during the interrogation that the accused has been constantly changing his statements and not showing any kind of remorse for the crime he allegedly committed.

During initial interrogation, Gurpreet allegedly told the police that the woman had arrived in India some 10 days back on his invitation as he had befriended her a couple of years back through social media. He allegedly killed her as she refused to marry him. Sources in the police department claimed that while interrogating Gurpreet, he told them that the woman would often talk to him over the phone and on October 11 she came from Switzerland to Delhi to meet him. The police registered an FIR under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and formed multiple teams to crack the case quickly.

‘Refused to marry man’

During initial interrogation, Gurpreet allegedly told the police that the woman had arrived in India some 10 days back on his invitation as he had befriended her a couple of years back through social media. He allegedly killed her as she refused to marry him. The woman would often talk to him over the phone and on October 11 she came from Switzerland to Delhi to meet him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has sought the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to locate and reach out to the family of a woman who was found murdered by her alleged jilted lover in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.“We have requested the MEA to intervene and reach out to Swiss authorities for help,” a source in the police department confirmed to this newspaper. The woman, in her 30s, possibly hailing from Switzerland, was allegedly strangulated to death in Delhi, her hand and legs tied with a metal chain and later her body was dumped on a road wrapped inside a black plastic bag. The police arrested a 30-year-old man named Gurpreet, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi, who it said was a jilted lover of the woman, in this connection. It got his custody for four days. “Whatever the accused is claiming is all subject to verification. This is why we have approached MEA to contact the family members. If they are found, we will be able to confirm the identity of the victim through DNA sampling,” the source said. It was also found out during the interrogation that the accused has been constantly changing his statements and not showing any kind of remorse for the crime he allegedly committed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During initial interrogation, Gurpreet allegedly told the police that the woman had arrived in India some 10 days back on his invitation as he had befriended her a couple of years back through social media. He allegedly killed her as she refused to marry him. Sources in the police department claimed that while interrogating Gurpreet, he told them that the woman would often talk to him over the phone and on October 11 she came from Switzerland to Delhi to meet him. The police registered an FIR under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and formed multiple teams to crack the case quickly. ‘Refused to marry man’ During initial interrogation, Gurpreet allegedly told the police that the woman had arrived in India some 10 days back on his invitation as he had befriended her a couple of years back through social media. He allegedly killed her as she refused to marry him. The woman would often talk to him over the phone and on October 11 she came from Switzerland to Delhi to meet him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp