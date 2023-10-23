Delhi's air quality likely to remain ‘very poor’ during Dussehra

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital region has further worsened as the average of the past 24 hours at 4 PM recorded on Sunday was at 313 index value, which comes under the ‘very poor’ category. The major pollutant identified was PM 2.5, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Saturday, the average AQI of Delhi recorded was at 248 (poor category). The AQI of NCR recorded was either in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ category. While Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 354 (‘very poor’), Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida recorded an AQI of 322 (‘very poor’), 255 (‘poor’), 246 (‘poor’) and 304 (‘very poor’) respectively.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the air quality of Delhi is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on October 23 and 24. The reason attributed to this is meteorological and climatic conditions. It has enforced an 11-point action plan, under which parking fees will be raised to discourage private transport.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital region has further worsened as the average of the past 24 hours at 4 PM recorded on Sunday was at 313 index value, which comes under the ‘very poor’ category. The major pollutant identified was PM 2.5, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Saturday, the average AQI of Delhi recorded was at 248 (poor category). The AQI of NCR recorded was either in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ category. While Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 354 (‘very poor’), Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida recorded an AQI of 322 (‘very poor’), 255 (‘poor’), 246 (‘poor’) and 304 (‘very poor’) respectively. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the air quality of Delhi is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on October 23 and 24. The reason attributed to this is meteorological and climatic conditions. It has enforced an 11-point action plan, under which parking fees will be raised to discourage private transport.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp