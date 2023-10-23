Lovely attacks BJP-led Centre in rally, says Congress set to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress workers on Sunday protested against the BJP-led Centre for neglecting the city. The party said that the people were agitated with the BJP and its elected representatives and were determined to throw them out of power.

DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely said that it is a matter of great pride for the state unit that the historic rally was organised at Tilak Nagar in West Delhi after 35 years. “Women, youth, people from the rural areas and Poorvanchalis also attended the rally. The Congress workers raised slogans such as ‘Jai Congress—Vijay Congress’, ‘Congress Ko Laoge—Dilli Ko Bachayenge,’ among others, he said.

He made a frontal attack against the BJP, including the seven BJP MPs from Delhi, their MLAs and Municipal Councillors for neglecting the people of Delhi. He said that the people of Delhi have now taken a pledge to defeat the BJP in all the seven Parliamentary seats in the 2024 Parliament elections.

He added that Delhiites recalled the 15-year development-oriented governance by the Congress Government in Delhi, and that they want development in their city. Lovely further said that for 15 years, the BJP was in power in the MCD and now, the AAP takes in-charge but the soaring corruption in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has robbed the pockets of Delhiites.

