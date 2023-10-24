Delhi crackers ban: 1000 kgs of firecrackers seized, one held

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police seized more than 1,000 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested a man who was selling those crackers, an official said on Monday.

"In the wake of the coming festive season, there is a flow of banned crackers in Delhi. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well as the Supreme Court had ordered a complete ban on the sale and purchase of crackers of all kinds in Delhi as they cause pollution. As a consequence, Special Staff East District was directed to keep a watch over the sale and purchase of banned crackers in the East District," the police said.

A team was constituted, which inspected the area to collect information about the people who indulged in the sale and purchase of banned crackers in the area, police said.

On Monday, the police received secret information that one Himanshu Goel, who runs a general store in Kalyanpuri was actively involved in the sale and purchase of banned crackers in a very clandestine manner, an official added.

On investigation, it was found that the accused was selling banned crackers under the garb of a general store and might have also stashed banned crackers somewhere else in huge quantities, police said.

The police team was able to identify the so-called godown, and finally, it was traced to Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. The team instantly swung into action, and a raid was conducted at said godown, where the police found a huge stock of banned crackers weighing 1086.5 kg, an official said.

A case under Section 9B of the Explosive Act and 188 of the IPC got registered at PS Kalyanpuri, Delhi, and accused Himanshu Goel was arrested in the case, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

