NGT flags disposal of untreated effluents from Ghazipur slaughterhouse to Yamuna, seeks fresh report

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has observed that untreated effluent was found to be bypassed from the Ghazipur slaughterhouse to river Yamuna as per a joint committee report while directing the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to further examine the issue and to file a fresh report within eight weeks.

The committee also noted that the analysis report of wastewater received from the DPCC lab, shows parameters are not meeting the prescribed standards except pH.

Granting time for the abattoir to cure the deficiencies pointed out in the report, the principal bench led by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and also comprising Dr A. Senthil Vel posted the matter for further consideration on January 15 next year.

As the slaughterhouse assured that the deficiencies would be cured within four weeks, the tribunal asked the committee to carry out the inspection accordingly and to disclose the status of compliance of environmental norms found on the spot.

The green court cautioned that the Water Quality and Microbiology Analysis report disclosed in the report indicates the presence of total coliform, faecal coliform and E.coli number in the outlet of nanofiltration as 1.8 MPN/100 ml whereas in the outlet of RO filtration unit, these numbers were found to be 240 MPN/100 ml, 13/100 ml and 9.3/100 ml respectively.

In its report on August 23, the committee said, as per the earlier tribunal order, a detailed water balancing could not be carried out due to the presence of by-pass at two locations and non-installation of flow meters at the outlet of the pipeline from which water is being sprayed in the Ghazipur dumpsite.

Bio-methanation Plant was not installed to treat wastes such as rumen, stomach & intestine contents, dung, agricultural residues, etc. In this regard, no detailed plan was submitted, the report said.

It further pointed out that Inspection could not ascertain the reasons for low-level MCD/Concessionary are advised to have a study done.

