13,000 posts in Delhi Police to be filled by July next year

NEW DELHI: Over 13,000 vacant posts of different cadre in the Delhi Police will be filled by July next after the agency received the nod from Delhi L-G VK Saxena, officials said on Tuesday.

Of these 13,013 posts, 3,521 are in the advanced stage of recruitment, and are expected to be filled by December this year, the statement said. According to officials, Saxena had issued directions to fill up the vacant positions following due process and with directions that sufficient number of female candidates be selected on various positions.

Accordingly, vacancies were advertised and written exams, Physical endurance and measurement test (PE&MT), typing tests were conducted. These posts are to be filled in a phased manner between December 2023 and July 2024, they added. The posts being filled include 1,692 head constables and 1,411 constables (drivers).

Besides, 418 technical posts of Photographer, Draftsman, Store Clerk, Fitter, Mast Lasker, MT Helper, MT storeman, statistician, assistants, radio technician and workshop hands, among others are also being filled. The officials added that 840 multi-tasking staff are also being filled in addition to the above mentioned vacancies.

Of the recruitments being made by the SSC, 11,214 are in different stages of being filled up and 1,799 vacancies are to be advertised soon, the statement said. Meanwhile, in another development Saxena has approved the promotion of 27 officers in different grades of the Accounts Cadre in the Finance Department of GNCTD.

The officers to be promoted also include 13 senior accounts officers, presently working as deputy controller of accounts on an ad hoc basis, who have now been regularised on this post in Pay Level 11 with effect from October 4, Raj Niwas officials said.

