Another batch of 50 teachers to visit IIM Ahmedabad for training

NEW DELHI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi will be organising a five days Leadership Development Programme for Principals/ Officials of MCD and Teacher Educator of DIET from October 29 to November 3 at IIM Ahmedabad.

As per the notice issued by the SCERT informing the directorate of education, the goal of this programme is to increase their abilities by equipping them with modern technology and fostering in them a professional attitude towards management and leadership. SCERT has notified a list of 50 participants who will be visiting IIM Ahmedabad.

These 50 participants include 47 school principals, two officials of MCD and one faculty of DIET. The objectives of the programme will include- To develop the leadership skills; Effective Communication; Team Management Managing; Sustaining change Mentoring and Counseling.

It was in June this year when the Education Minister Atishi had announced that the first batch of 50 MCD school principals would commence their training on June 29 at IIM Ahmedabad. She had also announced that the goals of this training will be to bring about a transformation in MCD schools by equipping principals with highquality skills and knowledge.

In this regard, CM Arvind Kejriwal had stated, “The decision to send principals to IIM and teachers to Finland was not taken lightly and extensive discussions within the government emphasised the importance of exposure to world class education practices. Simply bringing professors will not provide the experiential learning that IIM offers. By attending IIM, principals had the opportunity to interact with teachers and students.”

