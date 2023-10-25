Home Cities Delhi

Delhi metro to run 40 extra trips on weekdays as part of GRAP-II steps to fight pollution

The DMRC said in a statement that additional runs have been aimed at increasing the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR.

A metro train runs on its track amid fog in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Metro will run 40 additional trips on weekdays starting October 25, the DMRC said on Tuesday days after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II measures were invoked to combat pollution in the national capital.

The DMRC said in a statement that additional runs have been aimed at increasing the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR. Usually, over 4,300 Metro trips are taken every day, the DMRC said.

The Delhi government has said that due to a dip in the temperature and slowing down of winds, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has increased, worsening the air that we breathe in. This has prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to issue instructions to implement the GRAP stage-II.
As many as 28 government departments are working together to mitigate factors that cause a spike in pollution, necessitating strict adherence to GRAP-II implementation.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said DTC is instructed to increase the frequency of CNG-electric buses. He said orders have been given to Delhi Metro to increase the frequency of trains on routes with heavier commuter crowds. The stations with a train interval of 7-8 minutes should be reduced to 5-6 minutes, and where the interval is 5-6 minutes, it should be reduced to 2-3 minutes. The DTC too has been instructed to deploy as many buses as possible and initiate the process of upgrading private buses.

“The implementation of GRAP 2 was announced looking at the degrading air quality in the city. In our meeting, many crucial decisions were made. The first major decision is the identification of 13 major pollution hotspots in Delhi. These 13 places have worse air quality than an average Delhi neighborhood,” Rai said.

