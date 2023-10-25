Delhi University draws flak for seeking report on teachers being posted for poll work

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A recent directive from Delhi University (DU) has sparked significant backlash among its teaching staff. The university issued a notice requesting data from all its departments regarding the assistant professors’ possession of voter identity cards in Delhi.

They also inquired about the assembly constituency in which these professors reside and their permanent assembly constituency. This move has faced criticism and resistance from the teaching community. On October 11, university teachers received a proforma titled ‘Polling Party Personnel Information,’ along with a circular and a letter dated September 27, 2023.

The letter stated that the Chief Election Officer required the university to provide manpower data for the 2024 Lok Sabha general election. On October 6, the Deputy Registrar wrote to the principals and directors of colleges and institutes, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

The communication included an email dated October 3 from Manish Srivastava, the Nodal Officer and senior system programmer at DUCC (Delhi University Computer Centre), along with its enclosures. This email outlined the submission of manpower data through the web-based PPIS portal for the 2024 Lok Sabha general election and requested that the college/ institution data be uploaded directly to the Chief Election Officer’s office.

The urgency of this request was stressed. The pro forma also asked women assistant professors if they had taken child care leave or long medical leave. Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers’ Federation (DTF), vehemently opposed this initiative, stating that such notices and letters should be resisted. She argued that the information was being collected for polling duties, which she disagreed with.

Many teachers already oppose this move because it diverts them from their primary teaching responsibilities. Habib pointed out that if teaching is disrupted for a brief period during the election season, it should not be a major concern. Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a member of the academic council, criticized the university for collecting data from teachers without specifying its purpose.

Bid to divert teachers from key responsibilities

Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers’ Federation, opposed this initiative, stating that such notices and letters should be resisted. She argued that the information was being collected for polling duties, which she disagreed with. Many teachers already oppose this move because it diverts them from their primary teaching responsibilities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A recent directive from Delhi University (DU) has sparked significant backlash among its teaching staff. The university issued a notice requesting data from all its departments regarding the assistant professors’ possession of voter identity cards in Delhi. They also inquired about the assembly constituency in which these professors reside and their permanent assembly constituency. This move has faced criticism and resistance from the teaching community. On October 11, university teachers received a proforma titled ‘Polling Party Personnel Information,’ along with a circular and a letter dated September 27, 2023. The letter stated that the Chief Election Officer required the university to provide manpower data for the 2024 Lok Sabha general election. On October 6, the Deputy Registrar wrote to the principals and directors of colleges and institutes, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The communication included an email dated October 3 from Manish Srivastava, the Nodal Officer and senior system programmer at DUCC (Delhi University Computer Centre), along with its enclosures. This email outlined the submission of manpower data through the web-based PPIS portal for the 2024 Lok Sabha general election and requested that the college/ institution data be uploaded directly to the Chief Election Officer’s office. The urgency of this request was stressed. The pro forma also asked women assistant professors if they had taken child care leave or long medical leave. Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers’ Federation (DTF), vehemently opposed this initiative, stating that such notices and letters should be resisted. She argued that the information was being collected for polling duties, which she disagreed with. Many teachers already oppose this move because it diverts them from their primary teaching responsibilities. Habib pointed out that if teaching is disrupted for a brief period during the election season, it should not be a major concern. Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a member of the academic council, criticized the university for collecting data from teachers without specifying its purpose. Bid to divert teachers from key responsibilities Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers’ Federation, opposed this initiative, stating that such notices and letters should be resisted. She argued that the information was being collected for polling duties, which she disagreed with. Many teachers already oppose this move because it diverts them from their primary teaching responsibilities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp