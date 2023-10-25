Delhi Police bust syndicate of luxury car thieves

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a syndicate of vehicle thieves, who stole luxury cars from Delhi and sold them in Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh. Five people were arrested. According to a senior Delhi Police officer, they have recovered five luxury cars, 25 registration plates, 22 remote keys of various vehicles, and one programming machine (scanner) from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Haryana residents Tarun aka Meenu (37), Sonu (35) and Parikshit Malik (25), Delhi resident Sahil Pahuja aka Sam (34), and Parshang Tamang (32) from Arunachal Pradesh, who is the main receiver of stolen cars. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M Harsha Vardhan said they received information on October 6 that four people have been trying to sell a stolen car in Bahadurgarh in Haryana. “Based on this information, a team reached Bahadurgarh. Acting on the tip-off, the team apprehended four individuals as they attempted to enter a Fortuner car,” he said.

On interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in various car thefts in Delhi and NCR. They also disclosed that they had been in possession of four stolen cars and three two-wheelers. The accused admitted to selling stolen cars in Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab. Sahil disclosed that he had come in contact with Meenu through Parikshit, leading to his involvement in the sale and purchase of stolen cars.

