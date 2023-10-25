'Lord Ram is our ideal', says CM Kejriwal at Dussehra event

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beginning his Dussehra address with ‘Bol Siyavar Ram Chandra Maharaj Ki - Jai Shri Ram’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday performed the ‘Ravan Dahan’ by symbolically killing Ravana, the symbol of evil by shooting an arrow, in an event which was organised by the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee at the Red Fort ground.

While speaking on the occasion and congratulating the people on the eve of Dussehra, the CM Kejriwal said, “Like your son and brother, I am trying my best to solve all your problems. Lord Shri Ram is an ideal for us and we have a lot to learn from his life and ideals.”

“Ramrajya has been envisaged in our Hindu religion. Ramrajya is a very high thing, but we are doing whatever we can by learning from the ideals of Lord Shri Ram. Our effort is that no one should sleep hungry in Delhi, every section of the society should get free and 24-hour electricity, excellent education and better healthcare facilities”, the CM added.

The Ramleela organisers welcomed CM Kejriwal by giving him the symbol of Lord Ganesha, mace and shawl. The CM also wished the people of Delhi on the occasion of Diwali, Navratri, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chatth Puja and prayed that the festive season may bring happiness in the life of people.

However, in a turn of event, the label on the effigies, which were termed as ‘critic of Sanatan Dharma’ and bore the words, like ‘Sanatan Dharm Virodhiyon Ka Putla (The effigy of whoever is against the Sanatana Dharma) were removed from it, which were earlier placed on it at the celebration ground. People cheered the torching of the effigies which was accompanied by a recorded soundtrack of crackers bursting. Since crackers are banned in Delhi due to pollution, it is no longer used in the effigies torched on Dussehra.

