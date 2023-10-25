Medical miracle: Woman on ventilator gives birth to healthy child at AIIMS, Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a medical miracle, a young woman, who was on a ventilator and was unconscious after meeting a fatal road accident, gave birth to a healthy child last week at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, doctors said. Nandini Tiwari (22) was admitted to the Trauma Centre, in an unconscious state on October 17.

REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The woman fell from an e-rickshaw in Noida while she was going for her medical check-up. Doctors said that the patient developed a blood clot in her brain and was put on the ventilator support. However, her medical history and tests revealed that the woman was pregnant for more than 39 weeks. Citing her pregnancy period, the gynaecology department recommended child birth.

The next day, the woman went into labour and a multidisciplinary team from the Trauma Centre, neurosurgery and the gynaecology department performed an elective caesarean section surgery At the time of the surgery, the patient remained unconscious and on ventilator supports.

The surgery was carried out by the obstetrics and gynaecology team and the patient delivered a healthy baby. The newborn was promptly transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for observation, said Professor Deepak Gupta from the Neurosurgery department.

Presently, the woman has been removed from the ventilator but is in the ICU. She has regained consciousness and is expected to be discharged soon, doctors said. They also said that breast milk collected from the mother is being fed to the baby every three hours in a day.

Gupta credited effective coordination among the team of multidisciplinary doctors behind the successful surgery of the patient who was in critical condition. She is still under observation and would take weeks before recovering fully, he added.

