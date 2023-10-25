RSS parade with saffron flags & sticks on JNU campus, Left seeks action

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A section of RSS workers on Sunday held a march with saffron flags and sticks inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University and held a meeting on the campus – inviting criticism from left-oriented organisations who sought the administration for necessary action against them.

Nearly 200 volunteers – in dark-brown trousers and white shirts – the RSS uniform were a part of the march which was organised from the main gate to the university’s administrative block. The participants were reportedly singing communal songs like ‘Jaago Toh Ek Baar Hindu’ and held the meeting, as shown in the video which went viral on social media on Sunday.

According to a video shared by Saib Bilaval, a PhD scholar at JNU, the RSS volunteers gathered at the JNU admin istration block, where a court order prohibits protests and demonstrations within 100 meters of the building. Bilawal while sharing the video on ‘X’ posted,

“Singing a communal, genocidal song “Jaago Toh Ek Baar Hindu” at the JNU admin block, where protests and demonstrations are not allowed within 100 metres of the building according to court order.” Except for a few JNU students who are also members of RSS student arm ABVP, most of the participants were outsiders, according to the SFI unit of JNU.

The JNU administration had in 2018 banned any form of protest or meeting within 100 metres of the administrative block. The restriction is still in force. Students associated with the Left-leaning All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) protested against the RSS events on the campus.

