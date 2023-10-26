Home Cities Delhi

Atishi gets water portfolio from Bharadwaj in minor reshuffle

Currently, Atishi holds almost 14 departments and Bharadwaj holds 5 departments. 

Published: 26th October 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Atishi

AAP leader Atishi. (File photo)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly swapped several departments of ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Atishi, who headed the tourism, art & culture department, will now reportedly take over the water department from Bharadwaj.

He will take charge of the tourism, art and culture department, replacing Atishi. According to sources, a proposal to this effect has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval, who has given his nod to it.

Currently, Atishi holds almost 14 departments and Bharadwaj holds 5 departments. “A gazette notification on the changes in portfolio allocation will be issued now,” sources said. Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it seems jailed Manish Sisodia now wants full remote control of Kejriwal government and so he is ensuring that every important portfolio is with his protege Atishi.

Kapoor added that the way Atishi dominated the environment department press conference, it seems that the day is not far when she might take over Gopal Rai’s ministries too. A first-time MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi was inducted into the cabinet along with Bharadwaj in March. She is considered close to Sisodia.

