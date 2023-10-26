Delhi: 3rd principal quits in six days, denies link to govt probe into ‘forged papers’

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yet another case of resignation came up from a government school in the city on Wednesday amid the notices being issued to some school principals for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain the jobs.

The directorate of education on Wednesday issued a notification that the resignation of Rahul Kumar from the post of principal of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Sangam Vihar, has been accepted with immediate effect.

The resignation came five days after the Delhi government approved a similar resignation from the principal at GSBV, Khajoori Khas. In six days, this was the third resignation approved by the government. Sources in the education department say that the principals are resigning fearing punishment and termination by the authorities.

However, speaking to this newspaper, Rahul Kumar said, “My resignation is not related to any notice issued by the Delhi High Court. I was appointed by the Centre and my mother is suffering from cancer, which is why I have taken repatriation to my hometown Bareilly in Kendriya Vidyalaya.”

On October 18, govt had issued an order approving the resignation of Surender Singh, principal of GSBV Khajoori Khas, with immediate effect. Singh had 18 years of service left.Singh too insisted that he had quit due to personal reasons.

A source said that the Delhi government’s education department is accepting the resignations quietly without taking action or asking for reasons behind them even though there is a shortage of principals in schools.

However, a education department official said that they were verifying the documents of all principals who have been issued notices by Delhi HC. A plea seeking direction to authorities to probe selection of 35 newly- recruited principals of Delhi govt schools on the basis of ‘forged and fabricated documents’ was recently filed in Delhi High Court, which had reportedly issued notices to 32 such principals.

