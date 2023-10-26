Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man kills wife over suspicion of infidelity

The couple lived at a rented house in E Block of Chand Bagh with their four children.

Published: 26th October 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

The police said the body was decayed and not in a condition to ascertain the identity of the person. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 35-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband over the suspicion of an extramarital affair in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, a police officer said on Wednesday. The accused husband, identified as Umeed, was arrested.

According to the police, a PCR call was received in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday regarding a woman brought in dead at a hospital. “Shabnam and her husband Umeed got into an argument over the same issue.

In a fit of rage, Umeed strangulated the woman and she went unconscious,” DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The couple lived at a rented house in E Block of Chand Bagh with their four children, Tirkey said.

The family members rushed Shabnam to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. According to police, Umeed suspected Shabnam of having an extramarital affair. The accused has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him, the official added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp