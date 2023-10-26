Delhi man kills wife over suspicion of infidelity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband over the suspicion of an extramarital affair in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, a police officer said on Wednesday. The accused husband, identified as Umeed, was arrested.

According to the police, a PCR call was received in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday regarding a woman brought in dead at a hospital. “Shabnam and her husband Umeed got into an argument over the same issue.

In a fit of rage, Umeed strangulated the woman and she went unconscious,” DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The couple lived at a rented house in E Block of Chand Bagh with their four children, Tirkey said.

The family members rushed Shabnam to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. According to police, Umeed suspected Shabnam of having an extramarital affair. The accused has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him, the official added.

