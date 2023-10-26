Delhi: Wanted criminal in police net after exchange of fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After an exchange of fire, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a notorious criminal, who was wanted in a case of assault upon a police team in Haryana’s Jhajjar area, an officer said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Raja alias Bhadak, 27 years of age, a resident of Jharoda, has been found previously involved in 30 cases of robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act among others.

According to police, specific input was received that the wanted criminal Raja would go to Gurugram via Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Vasant Kunj, to commit some heinous crime. Acting on the tipoff, a police team laid a trap and Raja was intercepted on a motorcycle which was coming from Katwaria Sarai. “He was signalled to stop by the police officials.

The alleged person accelerated his bike and tried to flee and started firing at the police. During the ensuing encounter, the police team fired two rounds upon the criminal in self-defence and in order to apprehend him,” said Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During the exchange of fire, Raja sustained bullet injury in his right leg and was overpowered by police officials. On interrogation, Raja disclosed that on October 19, he along with his two associates was going to Badli, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, in a car.

“The police team of Badli police station in Haryana was checking vehicles and they signalled them to stop the car. Instead of following the directions of police officials, they rammed their car into the barricades and managed to escape from there,” said Yadav. During further interrogation he confessed to the theft of a motorcycle from the are a of Mangol Puri police station.

