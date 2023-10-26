Environment Minister seeks DPCC chief’s suspension for ‘nixing’ IIT study on pollution

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday alleged that the government’s first-of-its-kind study to determine sources of pollution in the city has been halted unilaterally on the orders of Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairman (DPCC) Ashwani Kumar.

In a note to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rai demanded that Kumar be suspended for his “insensitive and irresponsible behavior” and also urged to release the second installment to IIT-Kanpur, so that source appointment study could be continue through winter months.

The accusation came days after government department heads reportedly skipped a meeting to review pollution mitigation measures in the city. Services Minister Atishi said the matter would be referred to the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) for action against Kumar. “The matter will now be referred to the NCCSA and the Lieutenant- Governor, who will make the final decision. I am hopeful that the L-G will make a decision in the best interests of the two crore Delhi residents,” she said at a joint press conference with Rai.

Kumar is member-secretary of the NCCSA that is headed by Kejriwal. The chief secretary is the third member of the panel. Rai said the cabinet had approved the study proposal in July 2021 and signed an MoU with IIT-Kanpur in October 2022. “The estimated cost was over Rs 12 crore. The Delhi government had released Rs 10 lakh to IIT-Kanpur for the procurement of necessary equipment,” he said.

He claimed that Kumar, who took up the role of DPCC chief in December, made a file note earlier this year, expressing concerns about the “substantial expenses associated with the study”. After several meetings with IIT-K scientists, Kumar issued orders on October 18 to stop the release of the remaining funds to the institute, effectively cancelling the study, Rai said. “It’s unfortunate that such a decision has been made at a time when Delhi urgently needs scientific data to address pollution,” he said, adding Kumar didn’t inform him or the cabinet about his decision.

