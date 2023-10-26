Plea to hold religious event at Ramlila ground junked

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant permission to a large gathering at the Ramlila ground on October 29, noting the apprehension of police about the increasing communal tensions in Old Delhi, “a sensitive area, as people of different religions live here and communal violence in the area is not unknown”.

As per the police, the posters of the meeting indicate communal overtones and the petitioner was expecting a gathering of around 10,000 people in the event. “The apprehension raised by the area SHO, who is aware of the ground reality, cannot be ignored,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

Though the court upheld the police decision that revoked permission for an organisation to conduct the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’, it said that after the festive season is over, the petitioner can approach the authorities seeking fresh permission for conducting the event.

“On receipt of such application from the petitioner in future, DCP is directed to consider the application on its own merits,” the order said. The order noted that the entire country is celebrating Navratri from October 15 to 24, to be followed by Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 12.

The c our t no t ed, “Though Article 19(1) (a) & (b) of the Constitution of India gives freedom to raise one’s voice but at the same time, the possibility of the event creating a law and order situation which can result in loss of lives, property, etc is an important factor which has to be taken into account by the law enforcement agencies...” adding that the reason given by the police cannot be said to be arbitrary.

