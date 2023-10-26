When the winds of change turn cold

Vernika Awal By

There has always been a significant pivot in the food we eat every time the season changes. As Pujo went by, there was a definite shift in the season. The winds blow cooler, and there’s an unmistakable nip in the air that adds that extra zing to the festivities.

Amid all of this, what’s interesting to note is how what we eat changes not just in terms of the menu, but the very temperature and way of how we cook, across various communities. Before I proceed further, you’d likely be tempted to think that this is obvious. After all, we do eat very different fare in various seasons and that demands a shift in how we eat.

However, Gurugram- based home chef Surabhi Bhandari had a rather different story to share. Bhandari’s post showcased Jodhpur’s Singhvi clan’s tradition of eating “thanda khaana”, or cold food, on the day of Dussehra. Most of the food that her community eats on this day is curd-based or fermented, making it healthy for the gut.

The Dussehra feast, therefore, is a mix of food items that are fit for the cusp-of-season change, such as kishmish-rice karba, jowar raab, kanji vada, dahi vada, and makai ka daliya. Bhandari’s fare denotes one side of the tale-after multiple days of festivities leading up to Dussehra, the stomach requires agents that help the regular digestion process.

In ways, this acts as a segue back to calmer, everyday food, and dahi is the perfect homegrown remedy, containing all items that enable this. Amid traditions, the practice is essentially steeped in a logical decision to ensure that multiple days of heavy, oil-rich festive foods do not disrupt the dietary balance. Yet, the fare of the Dussehra day is at a steep contrast to my own community’s food practices. In Punjab, this day is marked by making kaali daal.

This grain is known for adding warmth to the human body, and this added warmth is crucial in starting to prepare us for the typically harsh winters of the northwestern provinces that follow this landmark festival. The extra warmth of fats work as the perfect upper layer lining the stomach in anticipation of the needs of the upcoming season. Industry veteran, writer and consultant Sangeeta Khanna, elucidates that such practices are prevalent across multiple communities around India.

“Cold food is made on multiple days of the year, and not just between autumn and winter, in many communities. This is to ensure the inoculation of the seasonal microbes as one finds themselves in between the cusp of two seasons.” “One would also find many vegetables in the Subzi Mandi at this time of the year which becomes a signifier of the seasonal shift too.

For instance, the patta shalgam, which is a tiny two-inch purple turnip that comes in the markets at this time, is loved by many. It is added in salads, and also consumed as ‘shalgam gosht’ in the Muslim communities of Uttar Pradesh. The smaller towns of India are the ones who truly eat seasonally and locally, as compared to the metros where everything is now available at any time through the year,” she adds. Although kaali dal is made at our home throughout the year, its significance on Dussehra lies in the story of a dying season leaving behind its new riches to us.

It is perhaps this that justifies the changing winds of the way we look at our foods, in line with the changing winds of the season. The palates and recipes take a seismic shift, and impressively enough, this change in traditional food practices has remained constant for us through generations. This variety also plays a crucial role in maintaining the overall balance of our food chain and soil fertility. Seasonal produce, which enables this, is a key part of these traditions, not just in our diets, but also for farming communities across the country. In turn, they all eventually tie in together, through traditions and stories, to create what we eat today.

