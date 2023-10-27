3,400 booked by Municipal Corporation of Delhi for polluting air in 2 months

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an initiative to implement the pollution control measures seriously in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has prosecuted nearly 3,400 violators for causing air pollution and recovered a fine of over Rs 20 lakh from them in the past two months, revealed the data shared by its different zones on Thursday.

The data shared by the MCD pertains to the period from September 1 to October 25, 2023. Different zones of the city had submitted details with regard to the challans issued for air pollution, dust pollution and malba pollution issued during this time period.

As per the challan reports, MCD had imposed fines for various reasons and reports were prepared by each of the 12 zones. A total of 3,369 challans were issued to the defaulters and Rs 20.55 lakh was collected as fine amount. In the past two months, till October 25, the west zone of the MCD issued as many as 1,483 challans, generating a challan amount of Rs 9,40,900.

In the central zone, 820 challans were issued in September and October and Rs 7,88,800 was recovered as fines. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier directed all land owning agencies in Delhi to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on persons found burning waste in the open and Rs 5 lakh fine on the owners/ builders who are found violating dust control measures.

According to a source in the MCD, the number of challans have increased in the past four months to curb the spike in pollution during the winter. The report shared by the MCD also states that between October 6 and October 15, it conducted as many as 1,296 inspections. In the illegal waste dumping category, 793 sites were inspected while for the deployment of anti-smog guns at construction sites, 155 sites were inspected. The MCD has installed antismog guns on 150 high rise buildings, used to spray water to settle dust.

Capital records maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees C

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 31.8 degrees Celsius while its air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth straight day, according to official data. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity stood at 43 per cent. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 256, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-500 ‘severe’, and above 500 ‘severe plus’

WEST ZONE ALONE COLLECTED Rs 9,40,900

MCD prosecuted 3,400 violators for causing air pollution and recovered a fine of over Rs 20 lakh in past two months

West zone issued 1,483 challans, collecting a challan amount of Rs 9,40,900

Central zone issued 820 challans and recovered Rs 7,88,800 in fines

The number of challans increased in the past four months to curb the spike in pollution during the winter

NGT had directed all land owning agencies in Delhi to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on persons found burning waste in the open and Rs 5 lakh on owners/builders found violating dust control norms

Between October 6 and October 15, MCD conducted 1,296 inspections. 793 sites were inspected for illegal waste dumping, and 155 for the deployment of anti-smog guns at construction sites

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In an initiative to implement the pollution control measures seriously in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has prosecuted nearly 3,400 violators for causing air pollution and recovered a fine of over Rs 20 lakh from them in the past two months, revealed the data shared by its different zones on Thursday. The data shared by the MCD pertains to the period from September 1 to October 25, 2023. Different zones of the city had submitted details with regard to the challans issued for air pollution, dust pollution and malba pollution issued during this time period. As per the challan reports, MCD had imposed fines for various reasons and reports were prepared by each of the 12 zones. A total of 3,369 challans were issued to the defaulters and Rs 20.55 lakh was collected as fine amount. In the past two months, till October 25, the west zone of the MCD issued as many as 1,483 challans, generating a challan amount of Rs 9,40,900.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the central zone, 820 challans were issued in September and October and Rs 7,88,800 was recovered as fines. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier directed all land owning agencies in Delhi to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on persons found burning waste in the open and Rs 5 lakh fine on the owners/ builders who are found violating dust control measures. According to a source in the MCD, the number of challans have increased in the past four months to curb the spike in pollution during the winter. The report shared by the MCD also states that between October 6 and October 15, it conducted as many as 1,296 inspections. In the illegal waste dumping category, 793 sites were inspected while for the deployment of anti-smog guns at construction sites, 155 sites were inspected. The MCD has installed antismog guns on 150 high rise buildings, used to spray water to settle dust. Capital records maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees C New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 31.8 degrees Celsius while its air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth straight day, according to official data. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity stood at 43 per cent. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 256, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-500 ‘severe’, and above 500 ‘severe plus’ WEST ZONE ALONE COLLECTED Rs 9,40,900 MCD prosecuted 3,400 violators for causing air pollution and recovered a fine of over Rs 20 lakh in past two months West zone issued 1,483 challans, collecting a challan amount of Rs 9,40,900 Central zone issued 820 challans and recovered Rs 7,88,800 in fines The number of challans increased in the past four months to curb the spike in pollution during the winter NGT had directed all land owning agencies in Delhi to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on persons found burning waste in the open and Rs 5 lakh on owners/builders found violating dust control norms Between October 6 and October 15, MCD conducted 1,296 inspections. 793 sites were inspected for illegal waste dumping, and 155 for the deployment of anti-smog guns at construction sites Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp