AIIMS campus to build glass bottling facility to phase out single-use plastic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) plans to set up a bottling plant to supply drinking water in the campus in reusable glass bottles. The move is aimed at phasing out single-use plastic as per the Centre’s directions.

Once the plant is in operation, only glass-packed water bottles will be used in cafeterias, meetings and conferences at the institute. “In an effort to reduce the environmental impact of disposable plastic drinking water bottles and to align with the directives of the Government of India, Dr. (Prof.) M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, announced the establishment of a bottling facility for the supply of clean drinking water packaged in reusable glass bottles,” a statement read.

“Recognizing the pressing need to shift away from singleuse plastics, AIIMS New Delhi is dedicated to providing an eco-friendly alternative for acquiring hygienic packaged drinking water,” it added. Officials said that the bottling facility, with a monthly production capacity of 15,000 bottles, will be situated under the administrative purview of the central cafeteria and will be equipped with cutting-edge technology for no-touch automated washing, disinfecting, repackaging, and sealing of glass bottles. “Initially, it will have the capacity to process at least 15,000 bottles (500ml) per month.

This facility will ensure compliance with all necessary statutory requirements, including FSSAI registration, to guarantee the highest quality and safety standards,” an official said. Officials said that after full implementation, the bottling facility will serve as the central point for sourcing packaged drinking water at the institute for all official meetings and conferences.

