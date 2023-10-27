Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS campus to build glass bottling facility to phase out single-use plastic

Once the plant is in operation, only glass packed water bottles will be used in cafeterias, meetings and conferences at the institute.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS_ NANSI

Representational image of AIIMS Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) plans to set up a bottling plant to supply drinking water in the campus in reusable glass bottles. The move is aimed at phasing out single-use plastic as per the Centre’s directions.

Once the plant is in operation, only glass-packed water bottles will be used in cafeterias, meetings and conferences at the institute. “In an effort to reduce the environmental impact of disposable plastic drinking water bottles and to align with the directives of the Government of India, Dr. (Prof.) M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, announced the establishment of a bottling facility for the supply of clean drinking water packaged in reusable glass bottles,” a statement read.

“Recognizing the pressing need to shift away from singleuse plastics, AIIMS New Delhi is dedicated to providing an eco-friendly alternative for acquiring hygienic packaged drinking water,” it added. Officials said that the bottling facility, with a monthly production capacity of 15,000 bottles, will be situated under the administrative purview of the central cafeteria and will be equipped with cutting-edge technology for no-touch automated washing, disinfecting, repackaging, and sealing of glass bottles. “Initially, it will have the capacity to process at least 15,000 bottles (500ml) per month.

This facility will ensure compliance with all necessary statutory requirements, including FSSAI registration, to guarantee the highest quality and safety standards,” an official said. Officials said that after full implementation, the bottling facility will serve as the central point for sourcing packaged drinking water at the institute for all official meetings and conferences.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS New Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp