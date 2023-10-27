Delhi court seeks pre-sentence report in Soumya Vishwanathan case, posts hearing for Nov 7

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Saket court on Thursday posted the hearing on arguments on the quantum of sentence against the five convicts in the murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan for November 7, after seeking their pre-sentence report from Delhi government.

Fifteen years after Soumya was shot dead in the national capital, on October 18, 2008 the court had convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik for the murder while the fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted for receiving stolen property.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey directed the principal secretary, home department to assign a probation officer the task of submitting the report. The report would elucidate whether the convicts were likely to commit any criminal acts of violence and continue to be a threat to society in the future or there was probability to reform and rehabilitate them.

The court noted that the legal services authority has filed the victim impact report but the affidavits on behalf of the convicts is not yet filed despite passing a direction earlier. It was jointly submitted by the counsels and the legal aid counsel that they are not able to prepare the affidavits as details required for their preparation is not available with them.

The counsels also prayed for direction to the jail superintendent as well as legal aid counsel available with jail authorities to assist the convicts in regard to the preparation of affidavits and to permit any of the family members or relatives to provide documents to the convicts. Regarding the pre-sentencing report, the probation officer shall mandatorily hold a private interview with the convicts, the court said.

The probation officer shall mandatorily conduct a home investigation, meet the family of the convicts and the local people even if it requires travelling to the place from where the convicts belong. The probation officer shall consult and seek specific inputs from two professionals with not less than ten years experience from the fields of clinical psychology and sociology.

The prosecution case says that the convicts shot Soumya after failing to rob her on September 30, 2008, between 03.25 am to 03.55 am, on the road stretch connecting Vasant Vihar to Vasant Kunj. The bullet was fired by the leader of the gang involved, Ravi Kapoor, while they were chasing Soumya in a car. Soumya was returning home from her office when the crime took place.

FINAL STEP

1 Home department to assign a probation officer the task of submitting the report

2 Report would elucidate whether the convicts were likely to commit any criminal acts of violence and continue to be a threat to society in the future

3 Report to look into probability to reform and rehabilitate the convicts

