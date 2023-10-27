Festive rush pushes domestic airfares sky high

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Call it plain profiteering or factoring in a hike in aviation fuel, airlines are set to charge exorbitant fares during Diwali. The fares for Delhi-to-Patna and Delhi-to-Ranchi from Delhi have become so costlier during the festival that even travelling to Dubai and Singapore looks cheaper.

The airfares for Delhi-to-Patna right before Diwali have reached Rs 33,000 for an economy seat while the average ticket price around Diwali days remains above Rs 13,000. Similarly, Delhi-to-Ranchi flights are charging up to Rs 17,000 for a seat in the economy class.

The surge in ticket prices on both routes is multifold compared to the non-festive days. According to the fare chart calendar, in Delhi-to-Patna flights, the fares are in the range of 4,000 to 6,000 from October 27 to November 3.

However, from Nov 8 to 11, the fare started from Rs 13,000 and went up to 33,000 for the route. In Delhi to Ranchi flights, the price range remained in the bracket of Rs 5,000-6,000 for air tickets between November 1 and 5. From November 6 to 8, the prices have gone up to Rs 8,000. However, on November 10, right before Diwali, the prices shot up to Rs 17,000 for a single ticket.

Compare it to the airfare of Delhi-Dubai or Delhi-Singapore flights, the ticket prices are set around Rs 11,000 for the economy class. There is an argument that those who find airfares highly expensive have the option to take the train. However, in reality, getting a ticket to eastern UP, Bihar and Jharkhand becomes a herculean task during Diwali or Holi with no guarantee of a confirmed ticket.

The overtly expensive ticket prices will definitely upset the travellers. However, aviation sources said that the constant hike in aviation fuel is also a reason behind the steep rise in ticket fares. According to them, in an airline’s pricing mechanism, about 40% of the airfare is attributed to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price. Jet fuel prices, also known as ATF, were hiked by 5% this month, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase since July.

“The airlines have to strategize the structure of their ticket pricing as jet fuel prices experience fluctuations. Since immediate passing the increase (in fuel prices) becomes a challenge for them, Diwali comes as an opportunity to adjust the losses through rising ticket prices,” said a senior airline official.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Call it plain profiteering or factoring in a hike in aviation fuel, airlines are set to charge exorbitant fares during Diwali. The fares for Delhi-to-Patna and Delhi-to-Ranchi from Delhi have become so costlier during the festival that even travelling to Dubai and Singapore looks cheaper. The airfares for Delhi-to-Patna right before Diwali have reached Rs 33,000 for an economy seat while the average ticket price around Diwali days remains above Rs 13,000. Similarly, Delhi-to-Ranchi flights are charging up to Rs 17,000 for a seat in the economy class. The surge in ticket prices on both routes is multifold compared to the non-festive days. According to the fare chart calendar, in Delhi-to-Patna flights, the fares are in the range of 4,000 to 6,000 from October 27 to November 3.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, from Nov 8 to 11, the fare started from Rs 13,000 and went up to 33,000 for the route. In Delhi to Ranchi flights, the price range remained in the bracket of Rs 5,000-6,000 for air tickets between November 1 and 5. From November 6 to 8, the prices have gone up to Rs 8,000. However, on November 10, right before Diwali, the prices shot up to Rs 17,000 for a single ticket. Compare it to the airfare of Delhi-Dubai or Delhi-Singapore flights, the ticket prices are set around Rs 11,000 for the economy class. There is an argument that those who find airfares highly expensive have the option to take the train. However, in reality, getting a ticket to eastern UP, Bihar and Jharkhand becomes a herculean task during Diwali or Holi with no guarantee of a confirmed ticket. The overtly expensive ticket prices will definitely upset the travellers. However, aviation sources said that the constant hike in aviation fuel is also a reason behind the steep rise in ticket fares. According to them, in an airline’s pricing mechanism, about 40% of the airfare is attributed to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price. Jet fuel prices, also known as ATF, were hiked by 5% this month, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase since July. “The airlines have to strategize the structure of their ticket pricing as jet fuel prices experience fluctuations. Since immediate passing the increase (in fuel prices) becomes a challenge for them, Diwali comes as an opportunity to adjust the losses through rising ticket prices,” said a senior airline official. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp