Government outreach campaign barred in poll-bound states

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday directed the government not to undertake the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in the five poll-bound states till December 5.

Referring to the reports about the nomination of senior government officials as “district rath prabharis” as special officers (incharge of the campaign in district), the EC, in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, stated that the model code of conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates had come into force in five states, so no activities should be carried out there.

The poll panel has also asked the government to initiate the campaign in Tapi constituency of Nagaland, where a bye-election is scheduled to be held. “It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for the nomination of senior officers as ‘District Rath Praharis’ as special officers for the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ starting from 20th November, 2023...

The Commission has directed that the aforesaid activities should not be taken in the constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up to 5th December, 2023,” read the letter. The election schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram were announced earlier this month. The polling will take place on different dates next month between November 7 and 30.

