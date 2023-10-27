Home Cities Delhi

Government outreach campaign barred in poll-bound states

The poll panel has also asked the government to initiate the campaign in Tapi constituency of Nagaland, where a bye-election is scheduled to be held.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of the Election Commission of India office Building in New Delhi, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Election Commission on Thursday directed the government not to undertake the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in the five poll-bound states till December 5.

Referring to the reports about the nomination of senior government officials as “district rath prabharis” as special officers (incharge of the campaign in district), the EC, in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, stated that the model code of conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates had come into force in five states, so no activities should be carried out there.

The poll panel has also asked the government to initiate the campaign in Tapi constituency of Nagaland, where a bye-election is scheduled to be held. “It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for the nomination of senior officers as ‘District Rath Praharis’ as special officers for the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ starting from 20th November, 2023...

The Commission has directed that the aforesaid activities should not be taken in the constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up to 5th December, 2023,” read the letter. The election schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram were announced earlier this month. The polling will take place on different dates next month between November 7 and 30.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Delhi govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp