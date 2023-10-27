Indo-Nepal drug racket smashed, contraband worth Rs 30 crore seized by Delhi Police

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three people who were allegedly smuggling a huge quantity of drugs valued at approximately Rs 30 crore that entered the country through Indo-Nepal border. The accused, identified as Suddhi (34), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Pahalman Budha Magar alias Pahalman, a resident of Delhi, and Kailye Bahadur Argeja alias Dhan Bahadur, a Nepal national, were allegedly held with 63 kg of fine quality hashish.

Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said they received specific information on October 19 that one person, namely Suddhi, was involved in drug trafficking activities under the directions of Umesh Yadav and Sahil Thapa, who run an international drug syndicate from Nepal.

“It was also informed that after procuring the shipment of charas from Nepal, Suddhi had reached the paper market in Ghazipur, in a Swift car to deliver the consignment to the associates of Umesh Yadav and Sahil Thapa,” the official said.

Suddhi was apprehended from the parking lot of the paper market in Ghazipur, Delhi, along with a Maruti Swift car. On checking the car, approximately 32 kg of fine-quality hashish was recovered from a secret cavity created at the back side of the rear seat of the car.

A day later on October 20, on the instance of arrested accused Suddhi, one person, namely Pahalman Budha Magar, the kingpin of this international drug cartel, and a Nepali citizen, was apprehended from the Arjun Nagar, Safdarjung Development Area On the instance of Pahalman Budha Magar, approximately 29 kg of fine quality hashish was recovered from his rented place at Arjun Nagar

