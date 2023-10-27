Home Cities Delhi

JNU appoints 38 staff members, 1st such move in 8 years

Published: 27th October 2023

JNU_Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a recent development, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has initiated a recruitment drive, marking the first such effort in nearly eight years. The university has appointed 38 permanent staff members.

Furthermore, the university announced that approximately 300 nonteaching staff members, the highest number so far, will be appointed by December this year. The announcement was made through the university’s social media handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post on X read, “After a gap of around 8 years, the JNU administration has launched a recruitment campaign and appointed 38 permanent staff on October 20. Additionally, approximately 300 non-teaching staff, the highest number so far, will be appointed by December 2023.”

The university has long grappled with understaffing issues, leading to operational challenges and increased workload for existing personnel. Renowned for its strong emphasis on academic excellence and research in both liberal arts and applied sciences, JNU has achieved the prestigious distinction of being ranked as the second-best university in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Government of India. JNU’s campus attracts students from across the country and beyond.

With over 9,000 students, more than 50 per cent are enrolled in MPhil/PhD programmes, 25 per cent in Master’s programmes, 15 per cent in Bachelor’s programmes, and the remainder in various diploma and certification courses, including foreign languages, yoga, Vedic culture, Sanskrit, and computational linguistics. Additionally, JNU offers integrated BTech+MTech/MS dual-degree programmes in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering, as well as a newly introduced Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

