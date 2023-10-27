Home Cities Delhi

Recommend action against DPSRU officials within 30 days, L-G V K Saxena tells probe panel

This was done after the approval of the L-G, who also served as the chancellor of the DPSRU.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:31 AM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed officials to examine an inquiry committee report on the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in the Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU), Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday. He has asked the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) to recommend within 30 days specific action to be taken against those involved the alleged “gross violation” of recruitment rules, they said.

The committee of three officials -- Secretary Vigilance, Director (Education) and a professor and Head of Biotechnology Department of the Delhi Technological University -- was set up in June to inquire into the matter. This was done after the approval of the L-G, who also served as the chancellor of the DPSRU.

“The Delhi L-G, while considering the Inquiry Committee Report on the complaints of irregular recruitment of teaching faculties in Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University, has asked the Chief Secretary to instruct the DTTE to examine the report within 30 days and recommend specific actions to be taken as per law for gross violation of rules,” the official said.

Invoking the terms of rule 19(5) of the Transaction of Business of the GNCTD Rules, 1993, as amended in 2021, the LG has also directed the DTEE secretary to place the original file in the matter for his perusal, he said. The officials said that during the inquiry, the vigilance department noticed major irregularities in the recruitment process held in the DPSRU in 2017 and 2019.

This included the recruitment of candidates who did not meet the criteria related to experience, age, educational qualifications etc, they said, referring to the 2017 exercise. In 2019 too, most recruits did not meet the eligibility criteria, they said.

Also, the verification of the educational qualification and experience certificates was not done after the appointment, the official quoted above said. The inquiry committee Report has also stated that there was no approval from the competent authority for the relaxation of eligibility criteria taken by the DPSRU, he said.

