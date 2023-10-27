'Right to marry person of choice indelible', rules Delhi High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, while granting relief to a couple who got married against the wishes of their parents, observed that the right to marry a person of one’s choice is indelible and protected under the Constitution, which cannot be diluted in any manner. “There is no doubt about the factum of marriage between the petitioners and the fact that they are major.

No one, not even the family members, can object to such relation or to the matrimonial ties between the petitioners,” Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said in an order. The single bench was dealing with a plea seeking protection for the couple who got married against the wishes of their parents and said they were still facing threats from the family members, particularly the mother of the woman.

In the order, the court also held that, “... Equally, the State is under a constitutional obligation to provide protection to its citizens.” It was also submitted by advocate Amit Sharma, who appeared for the petitioners, that a 2021 FIR against the husband alleging charges that include outraging modesty of women, was quashed by the high court this year.

The woman was forced by her own family members to file such an FIR on false and frivolous grounds, it was submitted before the court. During the pendency of this FIR, the petitioners got married on April 5 and they are cohabiting together happily since then, he submitted.

Before the high court, the counsel who appeared for the city government submitted that the respondents, the parents and other family members of the woman, have written a letter to the Investigating Officer, wherein they have assured that they will not harm either of the petitioners.

He also assured that the State would provide adequate protection to the petitioners. After the submissions, the court directed the State to provide protection to both the petitioners and ensure that no harm befalls either of them, particularly from the parents or any other family member of the woman.

