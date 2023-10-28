Fundamental rights cannot be taken away for non-payment of loans: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against a man for defaulting on loans, saying his fundamental rights cannot be taken away for non-payment of loans of two cars. The high court said it cannot find fault with the authorities for opening LOC against the man as earlier he was not appearing before the investigating agency or the courts and was declared a proclaimed offender.

However, later the man appeared before the court concerned and the order declaring him as a proclaimed person no longer exists, it noted. “It is well settled that LOC is opened against a person who is accused of a cognisable office under the Indian Penal Code to ensure his/ her presence before the investigating authorities and before the court,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The HC said, “For non-payment of loans, the fundamental rights of the petitioner cannot be taken away and, therefore, this court, in the facts and circumstances of this case, is inclined to quash the LOC against the petitioner.” The HC was hearing a petition by a man seeking quashing of LOC issued against him in an FIR lodged at the Kashmere Gate police station in the capital for the offence of cheating as he defaulted in payment of loans for his two cars.

The HC directed the man to cooperate with the investigating agency and to deposit Rs 5 lakh security with the registrar general of the court. “In case the petitioner does not cooperate with the investigation or does not appear before the courts, it is always open for the respondents to open another LOC against the petitioner,” the HC said.

