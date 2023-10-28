Lashkar threat to blow up Haryana railway stations

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A so-called area commander belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Kareem Ansari, has threatened to blow up 10 railway stations in Haryana on November 13, along with an electricity plant in Jagadhari, a railway workshop, a coach factory, temples, and bus stands on November 15, in retaliation for the killings of militants in J&K.

The Railway Protection Force received the threat letter at Jagadhri railway station on October 26, prompting an alert. The chief security commissioner of Northern Railway’s RPF said it had in its possession the threat letter.

The letter outlines Ansari’s plan to avenge jihadi deaths. The letter specifies locations — Haryana’s Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Chandigarh, Bhiwani, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and other stations – to be attacked on November 13.

The Jagadhari’s power plant, railway workshop, wheel factory, temples, and bus stands in Haryana are also marked for explosives on the same date. Ansari’s threat has prompted the RPF to heighten security and coordinate with local police, the Government Railway Police (GRP), and state intelligence units. The Northern Railway’s chief spokesperson, Deepak Kumar, said appropriate actions are being taken to counter the threat.

