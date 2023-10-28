Home Cities Delhi

Man, woman found dead in OYO hotel in Jafrabad, suicide pact suspected

A 28-year-old man and a 27- year-old woman, probably lovers, were found dead at a hotel in Delhi’s Jafrabad on Friday.

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 28-year-old man and a 27- year-old woman, probably lovers, were found dead at a hotel in Delhi’s Jafrabad on Friday. The deceased were identified as Sohrab, a resident of Meerut and Ayesha, a resident of Delhi. Notably, Ayesha was a married woman having two kids aged 9 and 4 years. The deceased Ayesha’s husband named Mohd Gulfam sells gym protein supplements.

According to a senior police official, a PCR call was received regarding two dead bodies inside a room in OYO hotel located near Maujour Metro Station after which the police reached the spot. “It was found that Sohrab and Ayesha had checked in the OYO Hotel at 1:02 pm and had booked the room for 4 hours. When they did not come out, the hotel staff knocked on the door at about 07:45 pm.

There was no response so they called the Beat Constable,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey told this newspaper over phone When the room was opened in the presence of the police, Sohrab was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope and Ayesh was found lying dead on the bed.

“There were some ligature marks on her neck,” the DCP said. He informed that a half page hand written suicide note was found lying on the bed next to Ayesha, claiming that both were in love and had decided to end their lives together.

Soon after the murder a Crime Team of the Delhi Police and an FSL Team was called to examine the spot. “CCTV footage of the reception and staircase is being examined. Ayesha’s husband is being examined and further action will be taken after the post mortem examination tomorrow,” Tirkey said.

