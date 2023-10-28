Red Corner Notice for 19-year-old Haryana gangster

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “WHAT’S in a name?,” William Shakespeare used this line in his play Romeo and Juliet to convey that the naming of things is irrelevant. For an Indian gangster, who is just a teenager with innocent looks, the quote should be modified to “What’s in a face?” Yogesh Kadian.

This is the name of a Haryana-born gangster who has now entered international news headlines as the Interpol, world’s largest inter-governmental organisation on policing, has issued a Red Corner Notice against him. The 19-year-old, who fled to the United States two years ago, is being charged for multiple gang-related activities.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is pertinent to mention that a Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant. Individuals are wanted by the requesting member country, or international tribunal. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.

The majority of Red Notices are restricted to law enforcement use only. According to the data shared by the Interpol, Kadian was born in July, 2004, in village Beri of Haryana’s Jhajjar. In its notice, the Interpol charged Kadian of ‘criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention and possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition’.

According to media reports, Kadian fled India two years back on a forged passport and is currently based in the US. Reports suggest that he has joined the Bambiha gang – a staunch rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang alliance. It is being also said that kadian has been given the responsibility to eliminate Bishnoi, who is a prime accused in the assassination of famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala. Reportedly, Kadian had been in touch with some Khalistani elements, who are based in Canada. In the past few years, it has been noticed that to evade the clutches of law, gangsters leave the country.

Going international

As per media reports, Kadian fled India and is currently based in the US. Reports suggest that he has joined the Bambiha gang – a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang alliance

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: “WHAT’S in a name?,” William Shakespeare used this line in his play Romeo and Juliet to convey that the naming of things is irrelevant. For an Indian gangster, who is just a teenager with innocent looks, the quote should be modified to “What’s in a face?” Yogesh Kadian. This is the name of a Haryana-born gangster who has now entered international news headlines as the Interpol, world’s largest inter-governmental organisation on policing, has issued a Red Corner Notice against him. The 19-year-old, who fled to the United States two years ago, is being charged for multiple gang-related activities. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is pertinent to mention that a Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant. Individuals are wanted by the requesting member country, or international tribunal. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The majority of Red Notices are restricted to law enforcement use only. According to the data shared by the Interpol, Kadian was born in July, 2004, in village Beri of Haryana’s Jhajjar. In its notice, the Interpol charged Kadian of ‘criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention and possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition’. According to media reports, Kadian fled India two years back on a forged passport and is currently based in the US. Reports suggest that he has joined the Bambiha gang – a staunch rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang alliance. It is being also said that kadian has been given the responsibility to eliminate Bishnoi, who is a prime accused in the assassination of famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala. Reportedly, Kadian had been in touch with some Khalistani elements, who are based in Canada. In the past few years, it has been noticed that to evade the clutches of law, gangsters leave the country. Going international As per media reports, Kadian fled India and is currently based in the US. Reports suggest that he has joined the Bambiha gang – a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang alliance Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp