Speeding SUV rams into constable in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable deployed at a picket near Janpath in the national capital was hit by a speeding SUV as the policeman was checking another vehicle, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday. According to the official, the accident took place at around 1.15 am in the intervening night of October 23 and 24 when the police had placed a picket checking at Chelmsford.

“A black scorpio hit constable Ravi Kumar while he was checking another vehicle,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera placed at the intersection. Video footage shows the constable being tossed in the air after being hit by the speeding SUV.

The constable was injured in the horrific accident and rushed to nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Fortunately, despite such a massive impact, the constable did not receive any serious injury and was discharged from the hospital only after preliminary treatment. The driver of the offending vehicle, identified as Ram Lakhan, was apprehended from the spot along with the vehicle.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and arrested the accused man. Earlier this year in September this year, a 54-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died after being hit by a speeding car in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area.

A driver of a pick-up vehicle was also injured in the same accident. SI Gangasaran and ASI Ajay Tomar were on patrolling duty in a Gypsy with ASI Tomar at the wheel. The two had stopped a Bolero pick-up for checking and SI Gangasaran came out of the vehicle, as did Ramgopal, the truck driver.

As they were standing on the road, a Honda Amaze car came speeding from Ghaziabad side going towards Sarai Kale Khan and hit SI Gangasaran and Ramgopal from behind In a similar accident, a Delhi Police inspector was killed in July this year, after a speeding truck rammed into his stationary vehicle from behind in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area.

Similar incident reported in September this year

