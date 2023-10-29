Home Cities Delhi

‘Imtiaz-e-Jamia’ to be awarded to Sharmila Tagore

‘Imtiaz-e -Jamia’ was originally instituted to give due recognition to Indians for their contributions towards the betterment of society. 

Veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will be conferring its highest award ‘Imtiaz-e-Jamia’ to Sharmila Tagore — recipient of the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award — for her contributions to Hindi Cinema on its 103rd foundation day on October 29.

Sharmila has acted in films such as ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, ‘Aaradhna’ and ‘Mausam’. She was the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (The Indian Censor Board) from 2006-2011. She is an avid cinephile who has served as a member of many prestigious film festival juries including the Cannes Film Festival. 

It was in 2017, when she came to Jamia, to launch the first film club in the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre.

The recently constructed Centenary Gate will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

Jamia Millia Islamia Award Imtiaz-e -Jamia

