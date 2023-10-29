Home Cities Delhi

MCD hospital to offer free pediatric cardiology treatment by next year

As per MCD officials, the proposal to open such a centre has already been prepared in the form of a preamble. 

Published: 29th October 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

doctor, medic, medicine, hospital

Image used for representational purposes.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital may soon get its own pediatric cardiology centre by the end of this financial year as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has joined hands with an NGO called Child Heart Foundation to start such a centre at Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur in North Delhi.

As per MCD officials, the proposal to open such a centre has already been prepared in the form of a preamble. Starting it for an initial period of five years will be one of the agendas proposed by the Aam Aadmi Party that will be up for discussion at the MCD’s monthly House session on October 31. The proposal is likely to get approval, said sources.

Dr Akshay, director of hospital administration (DHA) said, “We received a proposal from the Child Heart Foundation to start a pediatric cardiology centre at Balak Ram Hospital. They have already got funds for the project and have given us three machines to test echocardiograms.  Once it is approved by the House on October 31, we will try to open an OPD and testing lab in the hospital within this financial year.”

“If we get good feedback and everything goes well, we may think of extending the OPD facilities within the hospital,” he added. The main objective of this centre will be to offer free services to children in the age group of 0-12 (extending up to 18) coming from across the country.

Dr Akshay also said that there will be tests available at the centre for newborn babies as well to detect any sort of heart disease.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pediatric cardiology centre Delhi MCD Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp