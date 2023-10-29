MCD hospital to offer free pediatric cardiology treatment by next year

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital may soon get its own pediatric cardiology centre by the end of this financial year as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has joined hands with an NGO called Child Heart Foundation to start such a centre at Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur in North Delhi.

As per MCD officials, the proposal to open such a centre has already been prepared in the form of a preamble. Starting it for an initial period of five years will be one of the agendas proposed by the Aam Aadmi Party that will be up for discussion at the MCD’s monthly House session on October 31. The proposal is likely to get approval, said sources.

Dr Akshay, director of hospital administration (DHA) said, “We received a proposal from the Child Heart Foundation to start a pediatric cardiology centre at Balak Ram Hospital. They have already got funds for the project and have given us three machines to test echocardiograms. Once it is approved by the House on October 31, we will try to open an OPD and testing lab in the hospital within this financial year.”

“If we get good feedback and everything goes well, we may think of extending the OPD facilities within the hospital,” he added. The main objective of this centre will be to offer free services to children in the age group of 0-12 (extending up to 18) coming from across the country.

Dr Akshay also said that there will be tests available at the centre for newborn babies as well to detect any sort of heart disease.

