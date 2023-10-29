Woman shot 5 times at doorstep over affair with married man

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man pumped five bullets into a woman who he suspected had an affair with his married elder brother, killing the victim instantly in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur Extension area.

The accused, identified by cops as Rocky, was arrested. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Pooja Yadav.

DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a PCR call was received at 9.10 pm on Friday in which the caller identifying himself Manoj said a person with his face covered came on a motorcycle and fired at his sister.

The police were later informed that the victim had been brought dead to a hospital. Manoj told the police that he tried to chase the biker but he managed to escape, leaving the bike behind.

The police found the bike owner, named Narender. The police team upon reaching his house could not find Narender. However, his mother told the police that Narender had borrowed the bike from Rocky, a resident of village Basantpur in Faridabad.

An investigation revealed that Rocky was angry over Pradhan’s relationship with Pooja and decided to eliminate her.

ELDER BROTHER

The accused was angry over the love affair of his elder married brother with four kids. The suspect then decided to eliminate her, police said

