Home Cities Delhi

2 youth hurt in Delhi after tiff with members of minority community

The procession went to its pre-decided route and they were about half a kilometer away from it.

Published: 30th October 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose | Express Illustrations

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two boys who were on their way to participate in a religious procession in northeast Delhi were allegedly thrashed by some unidentified people of a different community for “driving fast and shouting slogans” when they were passing through a religious place, a police official said on Sunday.

The two, identified as Ankit and Sidhu, were injured during the incident and admitted to GTB hospital. According to the official, a PCR call was received around 6.40 pm on Saturday at Nand Nagri police station in which the caller stated that some people were thrashing his brother and he needed immediate help after which the police reached the spot.

On preliminary enquiry, the police found that Ankit (19) along with his friends had come from Dilshad Garden to Nand Nagri to participate in the Valmiki Jayanti procession. They were about 10-12 boys on 5-6 two-wheelers. The procession went to its pre-decided route and they were about half a kilometer away from it.

“They took a route through E Block in front of the Masjid to reach the procession. This route is never used for Valmiki processions, as it is dominated by the other community,” DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, adding both Ankit and Sidhu were riding different bikes and shouting some slogans.

While the other boys on their two-wheelers managed to pass through, Ankit and Sidhu were intercepted by some boys of the other community near E Block Masjid. An altercation ensued in which Ankit and Sidhu were thrashed and their motorcycles were damaged. The incident was not connected with the Valmiki procession, which concluded peacefully.

“The Valmiki procession was properly covered at its head, tail and sides by two inspector rank officers, local deployment and one platoon of outer force. Also, there were no motorcycles in the procession. All participants were either on foot or on jhankis,” the DCP said. He said that efforts are being made to identify the culprits and some suspects have been rounded up.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
youth thrashed delhi minority community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp