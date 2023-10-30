Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai warns of action against diesel-run NCR buses

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s battle against bad air is unending: starting November 1, only CNG, electric and BS-6 buses from NCR states will be able to come to the city. The air quality continues to slide into ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said diesel buses coming from NCR states must be made aware of the new circular issued by the city transport department.

At Kashmere Gate ISBT, the minister found that buses registered in Haryana, Rajasthan, and UP were BS III and BS IV vehicles. “While the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has issued directions, we demand the Centre implement a complete ban on BS III &BS IV buses,” Rai said.

The Centre in 2020 announced that all vehicles sold in India must comply with BS VI emission standards. Bharat Stage emission standards set legal limits on the amount of air pollutants that vehicles can emit. The government launched the ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution on Thursday, a year after the L-G V put it on hold.

