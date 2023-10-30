Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nod to prosecution of 10 cops for embezzlement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has accorded sanction for the prosecution of 10 Delhi Police officials in a case of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs 2.44 crore. The FIR against 2 sub-inspectors, 3 head constables and 5 constables – posted in the Outer District – was registered by the Economic Offences Wing for cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust on October 1, 2019. The accused include SI Meena Kumari, Harender, Vijender Singh, Viju PK, Anand Kumar (all head constables), Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravinder, Sanjay Dahiya and Rohit (all constables).

They have been charged with embezzlement of funds meant for salary, arrear and tuition fee, etc. for their personal use. While granting sanction for the prosecution of these officials under Section 197 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the L-G noted that on careful scrutiny of the evidence available on record, a prima facie case is made out against them.

Delhi Police has also been directed to submit the case of another accused Vijay Pal (head constable), posted in the traffic wing, expeditiously. While seeking sanction for prosecution of these officials, the home department submitted that in the disclosure statements, Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari have admitted embezzlement of government funds by them and statement of witnesses, seizure memo as well as accounts statements of other six accused show their involvement in siphoning of funds for their personal use.

The Economic Offences has filed a chargesheet in the case against four accused – Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari –and approval has been sought to charge the other six in the court.

Delhi Police has already dismissed Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari from service, by invoking provisions of Article 311(2) (b) of the Constitution.

The inquiry officer (IO) informed that as the accounts of the accused have been seized, recovery of embezzled fund could not be made. It was also informed that the district concerned is in the process of initiating departmental action against the accused persons.

It was revealed during the investigation that an embezzled amount has been credited in the accounts of the accused persons who further transferred the ill-gotten amount in the account of accused Anil Kumar and his relatives after retaining about 20% of the amount as their commission. Tuition fees/HRA bills were checked and details of inflated amounts and illegal beneficiaries were drawn and an amount of nearly Rs 2.44 crore was found credited in the bank accounts of 12 beneficiaries.

Police to submit details of another accused

