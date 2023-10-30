Home Cities Delhi

How a small spelling error landed forger in Delhi immigration net

Published: 30th October 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

immigration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘FRAM’ Malaysia to the immigration counter trap in Delhi, if only Rajeshkannan Murugan was good at spellings. Murugan, an Indian national, arrived at the Delhi airport by an Air India flight from Bangkok on October 26. His papers were complete, he knew, didn’t he?

An immigration official saw something unusual. A Malaysian immigration stamp dated October 4 affixed on page no. 11 of his passport drew the official’s curiosity. The word ‘from’ in the stamp was misspelled as ‘fram.’

Immigration officials noticed that the passenger departed from ICP Tiruchirapalli on May 8, 2019, and entered KL International Airport, Malaysia, the same day. His further departure was shown on May 19, 2019. There was no corresponding arrival immigration stamp either of India or any other country in the passport.

When questioned, Murugan said he overstayed in Malaysia and entered Bangkok (Thailand) through the land route with the help of an agent who put Malaysian immigration stamps over his passport. The Malaysian immigration stamps revealed the truth. The accused was caught and handed over to Delhi Police which has registered a case under the IPC.

‘Fram’ gave the game away

