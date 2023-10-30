New Delhi Municipal Council conducts drive to check mosquito breeding at Kartavya Path  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) carried out a drive to check mosquito breeding at the Kartavya Path, which witnesses high footfall on a daily basis, amid a scare of dengue in the national capital. The NDMC Mosquito Breeding Checker Teams carried out the drive to check every corner as well as other sensitive areas like water bodies, under bridges and nearby areas, an official statement added.

“To curb the outbreak of dengue in NDMC areas, especially in high footfall area of Kartavya Path, an intensive drive for mosquito breeding checking and anti-larval measure carried out by special teams of Public Health Department of NDMC today,” the civic body said.

The anti-mosquito fogging operation at Kartavya Path was also done by five anti-malaria gang man team of NDMC using two hand-operated fogging machines and one vehicle-mounted fogging machine from Kartavya Path to Vijay Chowk.

Anti-Mosquito Breeding Spray Machine was also used to curb the mosquito breeding at all the water channels and the big fountains at Kartvya Path to Vijay Chowk. As a preventive measure, such type of the anti larval operation will be continued in the coming days in markets, residential colonies and other public places in NDMC jurisdiction.

