16-year-old stabbed to death by another minor over beatings in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy, holding a grudge against a 16-year-old boy for beating him on multiple occasions, stabbed the latter with a knife in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area, a police official said on Monday. The accused juvenile was apprehended by the police and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said a PCR call was received on Sunday night after which a police team rushed to the scene and found an injured minor, who was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital. “The 16-year-old boy, residing at Julahan Basti, Malkaganj, aged 16, had a severe stab wound, and his condition was critical,” Meena said.

The police, investigating the incident, recorded a statement from an eyewitness, a friend of the victim, who said following a verbal spat and physical assault on the part of the victim in the Punjabi Basti area, the accused stabbed the victim in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Initially, a case of attempted murder was registered. Later, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added after the death of the victim in the hospital.“Based on the investigation, a trap was set around the rented accommodation of the accused near Ghantaghar Subzi Mandi from where he was nabbed,” the police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed the location of the murder weapon. It was also revealed that the victim had beaten the accused on several occasions, due to which the accused held a grudge and was seeking an opportunity for revenge.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy, holding a grudge against a 16-year-old boy for beating him on multiple occasions, stabbed the latter with a knife in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area, a police official said on Monday. The accused juvenile was apprehended by the police and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said a PCR call was received on Sunday night after which a police team rushed to the scene and found an injured minor, who was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital. “The 16-year-old boy, residing at Julahan Basti, Malkaganj, aged 16, had a severe stab wound, and his condition was critical,” Meena said. The police, investigating the incident, recorded a statement from an eyewitness, a friend of the victim, who said following a verbal spat and physical assault on the part of the victim in the Punjabi Basti area, the accused stabbed the victim in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Initially, a case of attempted murder was registered. Later, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added after the death of the victim in the hospital.“Based on the investigation, a trap was set around the rented accommodation of the accused near Ghantaghar Subzi Mandi from where he was nabbed,” the police said. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed the location of the murder weapon. It was also revealed that the victim had beaten the accused on several occasions, due to which the accused held a grudge and was seeking an opportunity for revenge. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp