’20 riots: Two get five-year in prison, lack of eduction seen as mitigating factor

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While sentencing two people with charges of rioting, and causing injury to public servants among others, a Delhi Court observed that the lack of education, influence of mob sentiments and young age of both the convicts cannot be overlooked.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala at Karkardooma court, said, "Sentences have to be decided taking a middle path.”The case is related to mob violence during the Anti-CAA protests in 2020, in which the duo were part of it. As per the police, one of the convicts was carrying a pistol and he fired gunshots at the police team, in which one police person suffered a simple injury on his leg.

Among the duo, Imran Malik was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years while another person Imran Rashid got rigorous imprisonment for five years under Section 307 IPC (attempt to murder). As per the order, both convicts shall pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each. In default of payment of the fine, each convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for one year and six months.

During the hearing, their counsel Adv Vijay Goswami argued that both convicts are young and unmarried persons. They have a duty towards their families. They have not been convicted in any case to date. Therefore, a lenient approach be taken towards them.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey, representing the cops, argued that the convicts were involved in heinous crimes. The cops argued that it was a crime, committed

without any personal reasons.

The court said the duo damaged the properties of innocent people without any hesitation. The convicts participated in the riots of their own volition and it could not be said that they were under any duress or compulsion.

‘Shot at police team’

As per the police, one of the convicts was carrying a pistol and he fired gunshots at the police team, in which one police person suffered a simple injury on his leg

